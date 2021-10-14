The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park are planting daffodils in memory of 9/11 victims over the next two weekends.
The group is partnering with New Yorkers for Parks as part of its Daffodils Project, which is a living tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack two decades ago.
The first bulb planting is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will follow a 9 a.m. yoga in the park class. The group will meet behind PS 41 in the Mrs. Cilmi Garden Bed on 214th Lane.
The second planting is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The group will be cleaning the park as they plant the flowers. Volunteers will meet by the Tennis House along 33rd Avenue.
Participants are asked to bring their own bags if they are interested in bringing home flowers for themselves.
All volunteers are asked to register in advance at crocheronpark.org /registration, or by emailing info@crocheronpark.org.
To register for yoga, visit crocheronpark.org/yoga-reg.
