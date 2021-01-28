The New York Blood Center has declared a critical need for blood donations and is hosting a drive in Flushing to help meet the demand.
The NYBC is collecting donations at Temple Beth Sholom, located at 171-39 Northern Blvd., on Sunday, Jan. 31. Appointments are required and can be scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. To schedule a time slot, visit nybc.org or call 1 (800) 933-2566.
The blood center is asking donors to self-screen before coming in to donate. Those with fever or other symptoms of Covid-19, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; who had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19 in the last 14 days; or who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having it (until 28 days after the illness has resolved) are asked not to donate. The blood center does not test for the coronavirus.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with written consent from a guardian, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors over 76 can participate if they meet eligibility criteria and provide a physician’s letter.
