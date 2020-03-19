“Crime right now, if you’re looking at the precinct as a whole, year-to-date is up about 14 percent in the 109th Precinct, so that’s a total of about 45 crimes,” said Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Keith Shine at the precinct’s March 11 community council meeting. “When I look at it, I see it from really two areas — robberies and burglaries.”
Year to date, the precinct saw 21 more robberies in 2020 than in the same time frame in 2019, an 80.8 percent increase. Despite the large jump, Shine says the crime has begun to taper off following a few key arrests.
“The burglaries, however, still continue to be a problem, especially if you’re living in the College Point area,” said Shine, who explained that the precinct saw a 29 percent year-to-date jump, for a total of 89 burglaries. Most of the residential burglars, according to the commanding officer, ring the doorbell to a home and, upon finding no one inside, walk to the back of the property and break through a rear window. Commercial establishments in Downtown Flushing have also been a target for burglaries in recent weeks.
In order to drive the crime rate down, Shine encouraged the public to take action. Memorizing the addresses of the homes behind and surrounding one’s own would help police arrive to the scene more quickly and accurately, Shine said, and referencing the precinct’s social media page, which circulates wanted fliers, in order to identify perpetrators before they can strike again, are easy ways to help.
“We’re always asking for your help, and if you see anything don’t hesitate to call 911,” said Shine. “Listen, if you’re not sure, it doesn’t seem right — call ... There’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘I see a suspicious person.’ Let us come and check it out; that’s what we get paid to do. I can’t emphasize enough the interaction between the community and the police to help us solve these crimes and help keep the crime rate down in the precinct.”
Car thefts jumped 42.9 percent, with a cluster occurring along Francis Lewis Boulevard around 27th Street, which Shine says is because drivers leave their keys in their cars.
“It’s a simple thing — take the key out, turn the car off. How much less of a headache that would be than walking out and finding that the car you thought was there is no longer there,” reiterated Shine in a speech he’s made to the community on numerous occasions. “And really it’s a tremendous strain on us. We conduct an investigation and we wind up getting our evidence collection team to process these cars when they’re stolen.”
Shine touched on a new procedure the Police Department is implementing after a year-long pilot — officers will now only respond to vehicular accidents if police presence is warranted.
“You’ll get a 911 dispatcher and you’ll be prompted to answer a few questions, and it’s just as simple as, ‘No, we got into an accident, no one’s injured,’” said Shine. “The police will no longer respond; you’ll just exchange information with the other motorist and then at that point you can just go through your insurance companies.”
The new response to vehicular accidents mostly applies to fender benders. Police will continue to respond to collisions under a number of circumstances: if the report comes from a third party who may not know if there are injuries, if there is an injury reported, if the cars are damaged to a point that requires a tow, if one motorist is unwilling or unable to exchange information, if there is damage to anything other than a vehicle, if the motorists are involved in a dispute, if there is any suspected criminality such as driving under the influence, or if the accident involves a city vehicle or an animal.
“It’ll actually free up a lot of manpower for us,” said Shine. “We’re one of the busiest precincts, one of the biggest, and we tend to be probably top 3 in the city in vehicle accidents. At times officers are on numerous vehicle accidents at a time, and after they go they fill out a report, and it may take 25 minutes and onto the next one, and that adds up after a while, especially on a rainy night, when its dark.”
