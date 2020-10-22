The former detainees living in the Wyndham Garden Hotel have had no negative impact on the neighborhood in the six months that they’ve been staying there, according to the NYPD and Exodus Transitional Community.
“It’s something we are keeping an eye on. Think about it: Guys from prison that come to your neighborhood — it could be problematic, but that’s not the case,” said Sgt. Christopher Burke of the 107th Precinct.
Exodus, the organization overseeing the residential housing at the Fresh Meadows hotel, hosted a community advisory board meeting Oct. 15, where Burke reported that there is no evidence that the guests staying at the Wyndham have had any effect on crime in the area, which is only up 0.3 percent for the year compared to the first 10 months of 2019.
The precinct faces rising property crime, an issue commands across the city share, but Burke says there’s no indication it ties back to that facility. The most complaints the precinct has received in connection with the guests have been petty, the sergeant said in an interview after the meeting, and are mostly tied to the guests loitering in the parking lot.
Burke quickly shut down conspiracists who allege that crime is actually up, but that Exodus has been hiding the figures.
“There’s all sorts of checks and balances in place to make sure everything is reported,” he said. “People are always asking how are we doing with that facility. ‘Is this destroying our neighborhood or not?’ No it’s not ... it’s just not what we’re seeing.”
The formerly incarcerated individuals are offered services to assist in their reassimilation into society, such as employment readiness, resume building, interviewing skills and counseling. Additionally, the residents are monitored with 24/7 security.
The most recent objective of Exodus has been working through the Department of Homeless Services to get the residents housing vouchers so they could move out of the hotel and into their own spaces, a project that has proved difficult because of high rent prices and a low number of landlords willing to accept vouchers, both of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. After four months of advocacy, Exodus was able to bring housing specialists onto the site.
Exodus Vice President of Policy and Strategy Kandra Clark revealed that the hotel guests have expressed interest in giving back to the community and will soon partner up with Community Board 8 to clean area parks and greenspaces that have been neglected following the budget cuts to NYC Parks.
At this time, 111 former Department of Corrections and Community Supervision detainees are living in the hotel, and the contract has been extended to mid-2021, though no specific date has been established.
“They’re trying to get back on their feet,” said Clark. “We’re very excited to be working with the community directly, because we are their neighbors.”
