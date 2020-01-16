Cracking down on spiking burglaries

The 109th Precinct saw a spike in burglaries for the month of December, totaling 39, from November, which saw 32. The first week of the month saw 14 burglaries, the highest of 2019.

“As I’ve said in the past, a burglary is one of the most difficult arrests to make,” said Deputy Inspector Keith Shine, the precinct’s commanding officer, at the Jan. 8 community council meeting. “When we respond ... the crime has already happened, there’s not a lot of witnesses.”

Precinct Officers Kishan Ramsumair and Nicholas Doran responded to a residential burglary on Dec. 4 and apprehended one of the three alleged perpetrators within an hour, a feat that earned them the Cop of the Month Award for January.

Ramsumair and Doran responded to a home on Ash Avenue in Flushing that had been burglarized the night before. After beginning their initial investigation and reviewing surveillance footage, the two officers recognized one of the three alleged perpetrators as an individual they had dealt with while patrolling their sector.

“They were very familiar with the conditions of the sector and the people that frequent the area, so they recognized the individual,” said Shine.

Ramsumair and Doran began canvassing the southern edge of the precinct where they had encountered the suspect before and apprehended him within an hour. The man was taken into custody without incident, and upon further investigation by precinct detectives, his two accomplices were arrested the next day.

“For making a great arrest within an hour of the burglary [being reported] and taking a burglar off the street, it is my honor to award these two officers the officer of the month award,” said Shine.

Officer Doran was recently promoted to the precinct’s detective bureau, which operates from the second floor of the building.

“He has done such a great job, not just on this one arrest, but over the last [five] years that he was assigned to our central robbery squad,” said Shine.

At the meeting, Shine also announced the addition of eight new officers to the precinct, including new Executive Officer Capt. Charles Kim, who replaced Capt. John Portalatin following his promotion as commanding officer of the neighboring 111th Precinct.