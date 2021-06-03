The long-awaited Con Edison Reading Room at the Queens County Farm Museum was officially opened last week.
The quaint building — standing at a little over 12 by 16 feet — is stuffed with over 250 books and magazines for both children and adults, as well as an assortment of farm-related toys, such as mini-tractors and horse barns.
The reading content relates to cooking, gardening, health and wellness, animals, farming, science and local history, all of which reflect the mission of the farm.
The little cottage was historically a summer kitchen, and then a place to store the farm’s tomatoes. The transformation into an educational facility was primarily sponsored by Con Edison, as well as the Queens Public Library and Penguin Random House.
Stuart Nachmias, a Con Edison representative and Queens Farm board member, cut the ribbon with area officials the afternoon of May 26.
The Reading Room is open to the public daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
