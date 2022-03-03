In honor of its 20th anniversary, the Coastal Preservation Network is accepting proposals for a sculpture to go in College Point’s MacNeil Park.
The winner of the so-named Coastal Preservation Network Public Art Grant will be awarded $1,000 to put toward the creation of the proposed piece.
In line with the organization’s mission, the sculpture — which must be proposed by an artist based in either Queens, Brooklyn or Manhattan — must incorporate recycled plastic.
Specifically, it need include some of the 800 golf balls that CPN volunteers have recovered from the riverbed along the park. In using those, the piece should take up the theme “MacNeil Park: Portico to the East River,” and should represent the natural elements of the space.
The sculpture will be placed on the blacktop next to the park’s flagpole, which sits on the highest hill of the park.
Much of CPN’s work is dedicated to the preservation of MacNeil Park specifically. But even more fitting is the fact that Hermon Atkins MacNeil, the renowned sculptor for whom the park is named, had both his home and art studio just outside the park.
“We want the sculpture to not only be a beautiful and fun piece of art that people happen upon while they’re walking through the park, but we want it to tie back to MacNeil,” said CPN President Kat Cervino. “But also, we’re an environmental organization, so we wanted to have an environmental meaning and message as well.”
Those hoping to propose a work for the park can visit coastalpreservationnetwork.org for more details. The deadline to submit proposals is March 28. The CPN hopes to get the sculpture installed this fall.
— Sophie Krichevsky
