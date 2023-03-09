The shopping center at 132nd Street and 14th Avenue in College Point is for sale, a listing on real estate website Loopnet shows.
The listing — which was posted online about two weeks ago, and was updated as recently as last Friday — comes as the CVS in the shopping center is slated to close next month, a move that has caused much concern among College Point residents in recent weeks.
The shopping center had been on the market at one point in recent months. The upcoming sale does not appear to be related to the pharmacy closure, as according to Lin Han, one of two real estate agents associated with the listing, the other tenants with existing leases will stay in the shopping center. Those include Angelo’s Pizzeria Restaurant and Dunkin’ Donuts, among others.
Since the CVS shuttering was announced, community members have speculated about what might take its place. Han said there have been multiple inquiries about the space, and that it’s “perfect” for a supermarket or pharmacy.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.