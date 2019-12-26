CP lewdness

The police are searching for an individual who, on Dec. 18, at 7:40 a.m., exposed himself to a 17-year-old female from the back of a parked Chrysler Town and Country with an unknown yellow NY license plate at the entrance of the Whitespoint Shopping Center in College Point.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
