The Community Church of Douglaston, CCD Sparks Youth Group and Douglaston LDC aren’t letting Covid spoil their holiday cheer.
The groups are hosting a socially distanced Christmas Market on Dec. 13 in the church parking lot, located at 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy., from 12 to 4 p.m.
Local vendors will be selling masks, personalized Christmas ornaments and scarves, as well as hot cocoa, baked goods and popcorn.
Douglaston beekeeper Ruth Harrigan will be selling honey and other bee-related gifts.
Free gift wrapping will be available — just drop off your presents and you’ll receive a call when they’re ready for pickup. Home delivery can also be arranged.
Toy donations can be dropped off at the church. All new and unwrapped toys will be taken to the Queens Chamber of Commerce for its drive with the Child Center of New York.
Additionally, the Douglaston LDC is accepting nonperishable food donations for its food pantry.
All attendees must wear masks.
