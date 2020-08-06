COVID-19 claimed the lives of two northeast Queens cultural restaurants this week — Sushi Village in Bayside and Buddy’s Kosher Delicatessen in Oakland Gardens both shuttered their doors for good.
Sushi Village, the popular all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant, closed on July 31 after 15 years at the 32-50 Francis Lewis Blvd. location as a result of a leasing issue, according to management. The deed for the building was bought two weeks prior by GLGAO LLC, according to the city’s property database. It is not clear what will take the place of the sushi restaurant.
Buddy’s Kosher Delicatessen, a mainstay that occupied the storefront at 215-01 73 Ave., was spotted with a “for rent” sign on July 30 and is currently seeking buyers.
