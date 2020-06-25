Mayor de Blasio announced additional COVID-19 testing sites on June 17, bringing the total in north Queens to 10:
• PM Pediatrics Urgent Care, at 210-31 26 Ave. in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center in Bayside;
• GoHealth Urgent Care Center, at 41-19 Bell Blvd. in Bayside;
• Bayside Urgent Care, at 42-01 Bell Blvd. in Bayside;
• Windsor Park Library, at 79-50 Bell Blvd. in Hollis Hills;
• UMD Urgent Care, at 164-18 Northern Blvd. in Flushing;
• Auburndale Urgent Care, at 191-20 Northern Blvd. in Auburndale;
• CityMD Urgent Care, at 61-18 188 St. in Fresh Meadows;
• Kamin Health-Union Medical Urgent Care, at 186-06 Union Tpke. in Fresh Meadows; and
• ProHealth Urgent Care, at 254-61 Nassau Blvd. in Little Neck.
Tests are free and results are returned in about 48 hours.
For more information, hours of operation and other testing locations, visit nyc.gov/covidtest.
