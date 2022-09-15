Despite Community Board 11’s unanimous opposition earlier this year, the City Council is poised to approve a land use application that would allow for Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant to expand in size through a commercial overlay.
The amendment would alter the zoning of the property from a R1-2 district to a C2-2 district, allowing for commercial development.
That strip of Northern Boulevard — from the restaurant to Alameda Avenue — has been zoned as residential land since 1961, when Alley Pond Park was created. That was intentional.
“The city, in the past 50, 60 years, has always wanted to add the Douglaston strip — the commercial strip, the whole thing — to the park,” said Bernie Haber, who sat on the community board when the park was established and still does to this day.
While Haber said that, to his knowledge, that promise was never written into law, the city has gradually bought much of the land surrounding the park that had not been incorporated initially.
“The city has acquired quite a few of the properties. They acquired the golf driving range, they acquired APEC, they acquired some other land along the northern part of Northern Boulevard,” he told the Chronicle, referring to the Alley Pond Environmental Center. “And eventually, over the years, it’s going to take a long time, they want to acquire all the other properties.”
Properties that predated the zoning changes — like that where Mizumi sits today — were allowed to stay under a variance provided they remained as is.
Though the Council-approved expansion is smaller than the original proposal the Community Board shot down in May, as it only includes the restaurant property and not the adjacent lots, many are still wary of upzoning the property, largely for the same reasons expressed at the time.
“We want it ultimately to be parkland,” Sean Walsh, president of the Douglaston Civic Association, told the Chronicle. “We don’t want these big developments — it sets the precedent there, because there are a whole bunch of other lots that could take the same road.”
Changing the zoning of the property, then, opens a slew of possibilities.
“It’s as of right, so once you change the zoning, the building could be sold the next day, and whatever is allowed as of right can be built,” Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano explained.
Though in theory, the city could still buy the property in the future, as Haber pointed out in a letter to the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), the rezoning will make the land much more costly.
But residents are upset about much more than the rezoning itself. As Community Board 11 member Henry Euler explained during this week’s meeting, after the City Planning Commission approved the plan this summer, it was referred to the Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises. The community board was not informed of that meeting; only the applicants and a representative from the Queens Chamber of Commerce spoke, both of whom were in favor. The subcommittee took up the proposal again on Sept. 7, voting to approve it with modifications.
Graziano said that, in cases like this one, councilmembers tend to vote based on the view of the lawmaker from the area in question. During the Sept. 7 meeting, Councilmember Kevin Riley (D-Bronx), who chairs the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises, said Paladino supports the modified proposal.
Ahead of the board’s May vote, Paladino took a fairly nuanced stance, and said that while she supported the restaurant’s expansion, she had her doubts about a “wholesale rezoning,” and wanted to find a solution.
As word has spread that Paladino is supporting the revised plan, many have taken it as a reversal from her previous position.
“We’re very disappointed and feel betrayed that the councilmember had one position, and then flips and changes it,” Walsh said.
One member of Community Board 11 told the Chronicle that Paladino did not tell the board that she had opted to support the zoning amendment, which that board member found frustrating.
The same person was particularly upset that Paladino had gone against the advice of the community board. That, the source added, has the potential to cause a rift between the councilmember and the board.
That distrust could have implications beyond the community board.
“She wants to get re-elected — It’s pretty hard to go against the community like this,” Walsh said. Though he would not comment on whether Paladino had lost his vote, he said, “For somebody who has talked about transparency, it’s the exact opposite of that.”
Numerous residents, including Haber and Walsh, have attempted to speak with the councilmember about the matter repeatedly. Neither has gotten any results.
Following a query from the Chronicle, Paladino declined to comment on the situation; her office said she would not do so prior to the full Council vote on the proposal.
The modified proposal was officially sent back to the City Planning Commission during Wednesday’s stated meeting. According to Nicole Kiprilov, Paladino’s chief of staff, the commission has two weeks to review it, at which point it would go back to the lawmakers for a vote. Kiprilov said it is likely to be ready for the Council’s Sept. 29 meeting.
CORRECTION
This article originally misstated the name of the panel Councilmember Kevin Riley (D-Bronx) chairs. It is the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises. We regret the error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.