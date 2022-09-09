As legislation at the state level has stalled, city lawmakers are attempting to move the needle on banning 24-hour shifts for homecare workers through new proposals in the City Council. The bill went before the Committee on Civil Service and Labor on Tuesday during a hearing that lasted seven hours and 44 minutes.
Much like the state version of the bill (A3145/S359A), the Council bill would ban all shifts exceeding 12 hours, consecutive 12-hour shifts, shifts totaling more than 12 hours in a span of 24 hours and working more than 50 hours of work in one week.
State law says homecare workers on 24-hour shifts must be allowed eight hours of sleep (five of which need be uninterrupted) and three hours of uninterrupted meal time. If any of that time is interrupted, employers must pay homecare workers the full 24 hours’ worth of wages.
While the bill has made little progress in Albany, there seems to be widespread support for the policy change in the Council. The bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Christopher Marte (D-Manhattan), has 28 co-sponsors, including the only two Republicans in the Queens delegation, Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park). The Council also voted in favor of a resolution supporting a similar state bill, known as the Fair Pay for
Homecare Act, earlier this year, though it has not done the same for A3145/S359A.
This comes after the office of Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) published a more-than 100-page report on the Chinese-American Planning Council’s treatment of its homecare workers, which documents employees’ numerous attempts to earn proper compensation for overtime pay. Since then, Kim has led the charge in the fight to outlaw 24-hour shifts, which many CPC employees say they have often not been compensated for.
Kim was among many who testified in support of the bill during the hearing, on top of numerous homecare workers and advocates.
“After 42 agencies were found to owe billions in back wages, 1199 lawyers cut an agreement on the workers’ behalf for pennies on the dollar,” he said Tuesday afternoon, referring to the city’s chapter of the Service Employees International Union. “Now, they are telling workers to take the pennies and waive their right to recourse as workers. What kind of a labor movement is this?”
Though Tuesday’s hearing made clear that support for banning 24-hour shifts exists well beyond members of the Council, those in attendance questioned whether that could be effectively accomplished at the city level.
“I largely agree with the intent of Intro 175; however, it runs afoul of controlling state regulations of home health agencies and fiscal intermediaries,” said Assemblymember Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan), who, until his recent retirement, chaired the chamber’s Health Committee.
Passing the Council bill, he feared, would “cause significant harm to homecare agencies, and in turn, to homecare workers and to the disabled and older New Yorkers who rely on their services.”
State Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx), who chairs the Health Committee in the Senate, had similar reservations.
“Although this is a well-intentioned bill, the core of it is that it tries to solve a problem that it can’t solve, because it has to be solved at the state level,” he said.
“Almost 100 percent of folks who are patients are Medicaid patients,” he continued later. “This relates, then, to the rates that are set at the state level, the payments that are set at the state level and the rules that are set at the state level.”
Asked during the hearing what the Council could do to move the state legislation forward, Rivera said, “Certainly, this is part of it.”
He went on to say that the energy from both the public and the City Council itself would be crucial in shaping conversations as state lawmakers prepare for next year’s state budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.