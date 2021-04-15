One man has racked up nearly $10,000 in two Northern Boulevard heists.
First, he targeted Tavern 157 in Murray Hill. The perpetrator entered through the rear door at 5:25 a.m. Feb. 22. Once inside, he forced open the cash register and removed about $6,900.
The suspect waited over a month before he struck again. On April 5 at 5 a.m., he forced open the rear door of Heart Pharmacy, located less than one-third of a mile from the tavern. Not only did he remove about $3,000 from the cash register, but he grabbed an assortment of medication.
According to the police, the individual is described as a male with a baseball cap, a mask over his face, a hooded sweater and a dark-colored jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
