The NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens North is running a prom dress and suit drive for the benefit of high school seniors.
People wishing to donate are asked to drop off gently used formal dresses, suits, belts and shoes at participating precinct station houses between now and April 27.
The clothing and accessories will be
given away from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at William Cullen Bryant High School, located at 48-10 31 Ave. in Long Island City.
The school can be reached by public transportation via the R or M subway lines or the Q18 bus with a stop at 54th Street and 31st Avenue.
The Queens North command includes the 104th Precinct at 64-02 Catalpa Ave. in Ridgewood; the 108th at 5-47 50 Ave. in Long Island City; the 109th at 37-05 Union Street in Flushing; the 110th at 94-41 43 Ave. in Elmhurst; the 111th at 45-06 215 Street in Bayside; the 112th at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills; the 114th at 34-16 Astoria Blvd. in Long Island City; and the 115th at 92-15 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights.
Further information can be obtained by calling (718) 520-8839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.