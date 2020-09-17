A 25-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers from inside a College Point home on Sunday.
According to officials, an officer from the 109th Precinct responded to a domestic assault call from the 25-07 125 St. home at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. The shooting began as other officers arrived.
Police, who were in uniform but came from an unmarked vehicle, retreated to escape the bullets coming from the second floor window. As the officers called for assistance, the shooter moved to the ground floor to continue shooting, but shortly came out and surrendered.
The New York Post identified the assailant as Rodolfo Montiero, though the NYPD did not confirm the identity of the shooter.
Officials said no one else was inside the home at the time of the attack, and that the family that had been inside was removed before the officers arrived.
“I must say that the officers exhibited extraordinary bravery and courage during this very dangerous incident, and I’m glad to report that there were no injuries to any of our officers,” said Patrol Borough Queens North Deputy Chief Carlos Valdez following the incident.
The shooting was the second in a week for the neighborhood, following a Sept. 6 incident in which a 25-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Rogue parked in front of 23-14 College Point Blvd. around 12:56 a.m. The victim’s girlfriend was also in the car, but was left unharmed, according to reports. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity is pending proper family notification.
Both investigations are ongoing, and the police could not address a question as to whether the cases are related.
