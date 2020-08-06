A police officer was arrested on July 30 and charged with official misconduct and tampering with evidence.
Kevin Martin, an NYPD officer since 2006, was serving in Flushing’s 109th Precinct at the time of his arrest.
Though the NYPD could not be reached for further information despite numerous attempts for confirmation, the Daily News reported that Martin “allegedly vouchered evidence on March 1, 2019 with his body camera off, then turned the camera on after to record the evidence — screwing up any chain of custody.” He was given a desk appearance ticket and is expected to answer the charges in Queens Criminal Court on Oct. 28, police told the paper.
According to records from the Civilian Complaint Review Board, Martin has been accused of misconduct 45 times during his 14-year tenure; 18 instances were sustained. The 14 total complaints that were formally logged largely included abuse of authority and physical force, such as chokeholds, against people of color — 12 of the allegations against Martin were made by Hispanic, Asian and black men.
Martin’s most recent misconduct charge prior to his late-July arrest was from August 2016, when he allegedly refused to obtain medical treatment for a 33-year-old Hispanic male. Another officer, Konti Markvukaj, was also involved in the incident and accused of eight charges, including excessive force and offensive language relating to race and sexual orientation.
Additionally, Martin was involved in six lawsuits between 2011 and 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.