With Queens’ boroughwide curbside compost program in full swing once again, community members may be looking to benefit from the fruits of their labor — or in this case, the fruit seeds, cores, peels and other food scraps.
Residents of Council District 20 need look no further than the office of Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), which will be giving away free, 40-pound bags of compost this weekend.
The event is set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Kissena Park Velodrome parking lot, just off Booth Memorial Avenue at Parsons Boulevard.
The nutrient-rich material is made from yard and food waste from right here in New York City, and can be used in flower or vegetable gardens. Those lacking outdoor space can put it in window boxes or potted plants.
District 20 residents must reserve bags in advance, which they can do by calling Ung’s district office at (718) 888-8747 or emailing D20events@council.nyc.gov. They will be limited to two bags each, and should be prepared to physically lift them into their vehicles.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.