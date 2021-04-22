Como Avenue residents saw heavy rains last week, but what they didn’t see was the end of their own driveways.
For the past six years, each rainfall has left massive puddles in several of the Holliswood road’s pockets deep enough to prevent homeowners from walking easily onto their own property.
Precipitation of any amount will leave behind ponds. Following heavier storms, the reservoirs can last as long as five days, the residents said.
One of the pockets lies in front of Greg Chupa’s home. He has been documenting the puddles over the last few years.
According to Chupa, who has lived on Como Avenue since 2002, the problem was nonexistent before 2015. The Department of Transportation confirmed that it repaved the street that year, citing poor roadway conditions, but Chupa said the agency left it off worse than it had been.
In the first years, the serving mailman told Chupa he wasn’t sure he’d be able to deliver packages to his home because the ponds were impossible to get around.
The issue presents itself year-round, he explains. The water turns to slippery ice in the winters, and attracts mosquitoes in the summer. Neighbors who walk down the street, which doesn’t have sidewalks, have limited space and are forced into the middle of the road, where they risk meeting traffic. There’s no relief for Como Avenue.
“The simple solution in my mind: Have them come back and mill with a proper grade. But it’s too much for them,” Chupa said.
Chupa made various 311 complaints and attempted to recruit the help of Community Board 8 and City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), but said he was left with little to show for his six-year effort.
He did notice inspectors survey the road last January. They used a wet-vac to suck up the rainwater before taking measurements of the road’s slope. But then Covid hit and no further action was taken.
“Last year a DOT inspection at the location determined that a low point exists mid-block and a drainage component was necessary to correct the ponding issue. Accordingly, we are continuing to work with [the Department of Environmental Protection] to investigate ways to help manage stormwater,” a DOT spokesperson told the Chronicle.
The DOT could not answer why the project has taken so long to address, or whether it has plans to repave the road as Chupa hopes. Caroline Forbes, Chupa’s next door neighbor who shares the pooling burden, is not content with the extended delay.
“We truly do have lakefront property,” she solemnly joked.
Similarly to how the mail carrier struggled to reach Chupa’s home, Forbes said food delivery drivers often refuse to meet her at the door and instead ask her to the street. While frustrating, it isn’t her worst concern — getting into the house from the driveway is nearly a sport.
“You can drive through the puddles, but once in the driveway you have to jump out. It’s ridiculous,” she said. “It’s an ongoing issue so we learned how to deal with it in the hopes someone will do something ... every time it rains it’s a horror story.”
