City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) wants to eliminate single-family zoning across New York City, but some community representatives are concerned the change will cause more bad than good.
The plan, introduced in December, is intended to “streamline” housing development by establishing a new commission, made up of members appointed by the mayor, City Council and borough presidents, which would set construction targets for each community district.
Johnson claims the Planning Together initiative would close racial and economic disparities, but urban planner Paul Graziano argues it would instead ruin the character of Queens.
“This is what set off the red flags for me: the main pillar of this report is based off a complete lie — I’ll just say it straight out,” Graziano said at a Jan. 20 Community Board 8 meeting. “The complete lie is that the rezonings that occurred under the Bloomberg administration were to help white, wealthy neighborhoods at the expense of all others ... This isn’t true.”
Graziano, who presented before CB 8 on his own accord, said he had designed about half of the Bloomberg-era rezonings and called Johnson’s statements “outrageous” and “dangerous.”
The majority of single-family zones in the borough are in northeastern and southeastern Queens, Graziano said, and most neighborhoods there are not largely white. To illustrate his point, he presented maps of each borough neighborhood that was rezoned between 2005 and 2013 with maps courtesy of the CUNY Graduate Center that show demographics by block.
Johnson’s initiative points to a 2010 Furman Center study that found lower-income black and Latino populated areas were upzoned disproportionately compared to more heavily white, homeowner-occupied areas. Planning Together would require all community districts to upzone portions of their communities every 10 years.
“Basically what this proposal or report proposes to do is to completely turn land use on its end, and it’s in the name of comprehensive planning,” Graziano said. “The proposal is essentially to take away the power of neighborhoods and communities and even elected officials to deal with land use issues that come into your communities. It dilutes your power, it does not increase the power of the communities.”
Johnson is term-limited and will be out of office by 2022. Graziano suggested the plan was crafted so he could leave behind a legacy. If put into place, Planning Together would begin in 2025.
Graziano asked the board to take a negative stance against the initiative and offered to present the plan more thoroughly at a future Land Use Committee meeting. CB 8 took a “consensus vote,” which found that 33 out of 34 present members were against the Planning Together initiative.
“Are you in favor of Planning Together?” board member Mark Haken offered to kick off the unofficial vote.
“No, absolutely not!” Chairperson Martha Taylor voted.
