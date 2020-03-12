“No to Lavoo!”
Elected officials, community leaders and concerned residents met outside Lavoo Cafe in Oakland Gardens March 6 to call for its closing following a rise in violent crime at the smoke lounge.
“It’s pretty simple here. We’ve got a lovely community, we’ve got families, we’ve got schools, we’ve got kids, libraries, local pizzerias, local businesses, but we don’t need this kind of violence that has happened repeatedly in just the last couple of months,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing). “What is it that we need? I’ll tell you what we don’t need. We don’t need Lavoo. We say no to Lavoo. This has proved repeatedly that it is a hazard, it is a danger to our children, our families in this very nice residential neighborhood and we just don’t it anymore.”
Violent incidents were reported to the 111th Precinct on Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, but the violence escalated on Feb. 29 when two men were shot and three were slashed outside the club. Officers responded at 2 a.m. to reports that a fight began inside, but continued on the street after being pushed out by security. All of the victims remain in stable condition, no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
“We don’t have Times Square; we have Union Turnpike and Springfield Boulevard as the crossroads of our world,” said City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), referring to the street corners that the cafe occupies. “We do not need an after-hours club in this very, very quiet residential community which has great parks, great schools, great libraries and a wonderful quality of life out here ... but what we don’t need are bad actors, and this is certainly a bad actor.”
A change.com petition calling for the closing of the club has reached 1,316 signatures as of March 11 and continues to climb toward its 1,500 goal. The petition, addressed to Liu and Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows), accuses the club of being connected to the Jan. 25 Grand Central Parkway collision that resulted in three deaths and left one driver in critical condition — the petition claims two men left Lavoo Cafe in the early hours of the morning after a night of drinking, got behind the wheel and drove in the wrong direction down the Grand Central Parkway, causing a wrong-way collision. The accusation has yet to be confirmed.
“I think you have a united community and united elected officials against Lavoo operating here in light of the recent incidents. We don’t need violence in our neighborhood, so we’re going to do everything we can in our power within the law to shut down this operation,” said Weprin.
To shut down Lavoo Cafe, the elected officials plan to send a letter to the State Liquor Authority requesting to deny the nightclub’s license renewal, which is due in April.
“Just in thinking about our community values, this establishment doesn’t align with what our core values are,” said Carin Bail, Hollis Hills Civic Association president.
Although unable to attend the rally, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) also denounced the nightclub in a prepared statement, stating, “This disregard for the community cannot be tolerated and I join my government colleagues and local civic leaders in calling for this lounge to be held accountable.”
Lavoo Cafe could not be reached for comment.
