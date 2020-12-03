Faith Bible Hope Center received a hefty donation Nov. 25 — 2,000 pounds of food.
Operation Child Rescue, a nonprofit organization committed to providing hunger and resource relief to children in need, in partnership with Champions Martial Arts International, donated nonperishable foods to the Murray Hill church, which started a food distribution to families in need due to the pandemic. Another donation of 3,000 pounds was provided to another church in Pennsylvania.
Operation Child Rescue is still accepting donations to continue feeding families during the pandemic. For more information, visit its website at operationcr.com or contact Director William Dobie at operationcr2018@gmail.com.
