A 52-year-old New Jersey man died last Friday after he was T-boned at an intersection in Hillcrest.
Daniel Crawford of Bloomfield had been traveling southbound on Parsons Boulevard in his Toyota Camry when, at 4 a.m., he was struck by a Mercedes Benz traveling eastbound on Union Turnpike, the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined.
Police from the 107th Precinct arrived to the intersection to find Crawford unconscious and unresponsive inside his vehicle. Though he had been struck on the passenger side, police found he had suffered severe body trauma.
Crawford was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, emergency room in Jamaica, where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the Mercedes Benz, a 22-year-old man whose name police have not revealed, was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending, though CBS reports he was taken into custody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing.
