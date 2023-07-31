College Pt. opposed to migrants at St. Agnes

There was a palpable sense of anger in the humid College Point air Thursday night as more than 100 people flocked to the former St. Agnes Academic High School for a press conference by Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) regarding the news that the building was selected by the city to house 300 asylum seekers.
Paladino announced in a press release Wednesday that the now-shuttered school will become a migrant respite center, or a temporary shelter for asylum seekers to stay until they are placed in a humanitarian emergency response and relief center, known as an HERRC.
The respite center was initially slated to house 300 single men, but Paladino announced during the press conference that it will house 100 single women and 200 individuals in adult families instead. They began arriving at the center Friday.
Paladino, who is opposed to the center in her district, said she fought for a demographic change due to concerns of a rise in crime, and a strain on the 109th Precinct’s resources. Compared to other sites in the borough, the councilmember said that was the “best-case scenario.”
“Creedmoor’s getting 1,000 beds, a tent city,” Paladino said at the press conference. “So I’ll take a respite center, where they’re going to stay for 30, 60 or 90 days ... and leave. This is not a permanent facility.”
In response to questions shouted from concerned audience members, Paladino assured them that there will be an 11 p.m. curfew, and that she has been in contact with the 109th Precinct and Phil Banks, the city’s deputy mayor for public safety, to ensure that the area will be protected. There will be security stationed inside the building as well.
The former St. Agnes site is being converted into a 659-seat public high school, and the respite center is not expected to hinder the school’s plan to open in 2026, Paladino said. The city’s contract for the facility will only last three months, and the councilmember said the construction will continue once it’s been cleared.
The state of the building is unclear. Paladino told the Chronicle last week that construction work at the school is inactive, but residents say they’ve seen construction workers at the site regularly. She also said some rooms in the building have air conditioning, but not all.
State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone) had not been given that information as of Thursday. “I hope it’s air conditioned — I don’t know,” she told the Chronicle in an interview, shortly after driving by the building herself. “I did not see air conditioning units in the school, but the school is 100 years old.”
Stavisky said she found it “very frustrating” that she was not told anything about the building’s condition, and her questions to City Hall were not answered, nor was it explained why St. Agnes was chosen.
“The folks who are asylum seekers left probably deplorable conditions — they wouldn’t come here if they weren’t looking for opportunities. And you want a place that can help them,” she said. Later, she added, “They deserve better treatment, and so does the community. We talk about transit deserts — this is an information desert.”
City Hall said on Monday that there is air conditioning in parts of the building that will be used to house migrants, and did not comment on the state of the structure beyond that.
Paladino cited concerns for schoolchildren at the several schools within walking distance of St. Agnes, and said her office will take the same precautions as it did with the Anchor Inn shelter site in Bayside, which she says is “under control.”
“I visit the Anchor Inn all the time. We watch the comings and goings, we shake hands with the neighbors, we find out firsthand any problem. We got that to change to all women and families, and I did the same thing here,” she said. “You have my guarantee that my eyes and my feet will be here to protect the citizens of College Point.”
Male asylum seekers at the Anchor Inn moved to a Staten Island facility after several weeks in Bayside, a move Paladino told the Chronicle at the time she was not given an explanation for.
Other community members noted that St. Agnes sits on a residential block. “This is not the location to house people here. They need to go somewhere that’s not a residential area; there are plenty of locations, and Councilmember Paladino has a list of them,” said Lori Torres, a resident of the district who also works for the councilmember. “There’s no reason why they should be living across the street from hardworking families that are working two or three jobs, the moms and dads having their children go to good schools and giving them the American Dream.”
A couple named Andres and Jessica, who declined to give their last name, are generally concerned about the lack of resources the neighborhood is already experiencing, and worry that the respite center will take up even more.
“College Point has always been fighting for resources and every time they’re allocated, things get stripped away. This is supposed to be a high school, that’s what they fought for. This is only supposed to last for 90 days, but I question if it’s really going to be that, or if they’re going to extend it,” Jessica said. She added later, “We’re a small community, and I feel we just can’t provide what’s necessary to fully maintain this center. That’s my main concern.”
Associate Editor Sophie Krichevsky contributed to this story.
