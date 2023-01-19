As a young boy attending PS 29 in College Point, James Haas walked by a model statue by sculptor and longtime College Point resident Hermon A. MacNeil called “Father Marquette” every day.
“Never in my wildest imaginations did I think I would ever write six books about College Point and that one of them [would be] MacNeil’s biography,” he told the Chronicle. (He also said he had one of the quarters MacNeil designed in 1916, which he regrets having given away.)
And yet, he published “Hermon Atkins MacNeil: American Sculptor in Broad, Bright Daylight” (BookBaby) this past September after several years of writing and research.
The book is one of more than a dozen Haas has written, five others of which have focused on College Point’s history. Though Haas himself would never put it that way.
“It’s not just about the town,” he said. “But it’s about how it impacted the rest of the world.”
After leaving religious education in the late 1970s, he began a career in educational sales. In addition to that, he began freelancing for a number of papers near his home in Maryland.
And though Haas has not lived in College Point for decades, that has not weakened his connection to the neighborhood. In the 1990s, he found himself wanting to learn more about his family and their roots beyond College Point. Meanwhile, he also did some in-depth research on the Civil War.
Haas recalls calling his mother from a phone booth at the National Archives in Washington, DC.
“I asked my mother at the time, ‘Did we have any ancestors who fought in the Civil War?’” he said. “And she didn’t know, but I knew enough names.”
Soon, in addition to finding members of his own family had fought in the Civil War, he discovered plenty of information on College Point. What he found then would be the beginnings of his first book on the neighborhood, “This Gunner at His Piece: College Point, New York & the Civil War, with Biographies of the Men Who Served.”
Haas became interested in MacNeil while writing his fourth book on College Point, “To Honor Fallen Heroes: How a Small German-American Village in New York City Experienced the Great War,” as the sculptor was quite involved with the war effort in the neighborhood.
According to Haas, it was never MacNeil’s choice to move to College Point — it was his wife’s. After returning from Rome, where he and his wife lived for several years while he was studying under a scholarship, MacNeil found himself having no desire to head back to Chicago, where he and his wife had lived before. Nor did he want to return to Ithaca, where he’d been teaching at Cornell University.
“Next thing you know, he’s living in New Jersey, working on pieces for the 1901 World’s Fair in Buffalo. And they’re living in an apartment, they have two kids; he and his wife are saying, ‘This isn’t going to work. We can’t raise our children here in this apartment,’” Haas recalled. “So he said, ‘Go find a place to live.’”
And she did: After reading some advertisements in the newspaper about a “great new community” opening, she went to go see a house on the water in College Point. In 1902, the MacNeils bought the property where Hermon’s famous home studio would sit.
Anyone who speaks to Haas can tell that his knowledge of and passion for College Point and its history run deep. That’s even more clear in the pages of his biography of MacNeil. Those interested in purchasing a copy of Haas’ book may do so at amzn.to/3wbVoMD.
