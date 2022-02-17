The Coastal Preservation Network is collecting residents’ food scraps for composting at College Point Park every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. To do so, the CPN is partnering with the Queens Botanical Garden and the NYC Compost Project.
“Our creation of this site means that a College Pointer can simply walk to drop off their food scraps, rather than having to drive four miles to the nearest drop off site (Queens Botanical Garden),” CPN President Kathryn Cervino wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “I’ve been doing the latter for a year, but most people aren’t going to do this. We’re making it easier for people and hopefully they’ll give it a try!”
Cervino also said that when dropping off compostable materials, residents will also receive free bags of compost, courtesy of Big Reuse, a Gowanus-based nonprofit dedicated to zero waste.
Eligible waste includes fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee grounds, tea, nuts, houseplants, grains and even BPI-certified, compostable plastic products.
