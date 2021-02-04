Coastal Preservation Network volunteers are braving the cold to clean up litter along Powell’s Cove Park’s coastline.
“We all deserve better — all hands on deck!” the group said in its Feb. 1 newsletter.
The College Point cleanup will span two days — Feb. 5 and Feb. 15, both from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The environmental group noted that snow from the Feb. 1 storm should be clear along the coastline in time for the cleanup.
The coastal cleanup is part of the CPN’s ongoing effort to free the waterfront of copious amounts of pollution and litter that wash up on the shore.
Community members interested in joining the effort will meet at 133rd Place and 11th Avenue. Community service credit is available to students.
Participants must wear masks and maintain social distance guidelines.
Hot cocoa and coffee will be served to help keep participants warm. Tools and gloves will also be provided.
For more information, visit coastalpreservation.org.
