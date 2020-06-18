The Coastal Preservation Network is calling on the Department of Environmental Protection to allow the public to once again visit the waterfront paths of Tallman Island Sewage Plant in College Point, an area it has been barred from since 2006.
“For many decades you could walk down to the sewage treatment plant,” said CPN President Kathryn Cervino. “There was a park that a lot of people could play in, relax in and it connected to a waterfront pathway ... For the community, and even outside of the community, it was a popular spot to get away from it all. The views are stunning.”
The DEP closed public access to the west side of the Tallman Island STP, located at 127-01 Powell’s Cove Blvd., in 2006 under the New Waterfront Revitalization Plan, though documents state that “the existing public access around much of the site perimeter would be maintained as part of the proposed action” as one of its many plan policies. The plans noted the revitalization would include reducing the publicly accessible space from 2.75 acres to 2.5, but would not affect access to the remainder of the area. Despite the policy, public access to the park, pier and waterfront path that wrapped around the plant was never restored.
Cervino said the DEP recently announced a new project to upgrade the bulkhead, pathway and lighting at the 30-acre facility, but did not include public access to the park or path in the plan.
“College Point has suffered from incremental removal of waterfront access,” said Cervino. “It’s not anything new ... We’re not asking for anything more than what was always there for us.”
At the CPN’s request, Community Board 7 held a special Environment Committee meeting on May 20 with the DEP, stakeholders and elected officials to request that public access be restored. Cervino said it was a productive meeting and the groups are planning a site visit in the future.
In response to a question as to whether reopening Tallman Island to the public was in consideration, a DEP spokesperson said, “As part of the ongoing work [at the Tallman Island Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility] DEP has already created nearly 5 acres of wetlands and grasslands with public walking paths in Powell’s Cove Park, is in the process of transferring approximately 1.85 acres of property to the Parks Department to expand the park, and will continue to look for ways to provide waterfront access where it is safe and feasible.”
In an effort to display the public’s desire for public access to the waterfront area, the CPN created a change.org petition addressed to state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), DEP Borough Coordinator Karen Ellis, DEP Queens Community Coordinator Tommy Lin and Community Board 7. As of June 17, the petition to “Restore Public Access to Tallman Island Sewage Plant’s Waterfront Paths in College Point” had reached 822 signatures of its 1,000 goal.
“We’re open to discussion to how access needs to be modified,” said Cervino. “We just know it’s totally unfair to close the door to public access.”
Thank you so much for your reporting on this story. I'd like to point out that DEP's "givebacks" are basically irrelevant to the issue at hand, which is that their own signed official documents pledge to return (most of) the adjacent parkland west of the treatment plant, the adjacent path, and the pier to public use.When they say "we will continue to look for ways to provide waterfront access where it is safe and feasible," this presumes they have a choice. They should not have a choice when all of the work they've done at the plant was approved under the premise that these community assets were being returned to us. Thank you again for your reporting.
