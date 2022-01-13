College Point resident Alana Sanford-Frank will appear on Wheel of Fortune Jan. 13.
An avid fan of the show for 35 years, Sanford-Frank “has dreamed” of being on it, a press release from the program said.
The daughter of Queens Chronicle account executive Beverly Espinoza, Sanford-Frank works as a restaurant professional and got married in August. She auditioned for the show prior to the pandemic, and learned she would be a contestant in October. “Getting this chance is the best wedding present I could ask for,” she said.
Tune in on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC7.
