Roughly 550 community members attended Saturday’s visioning sessions at Citi Field, during which Mets owner Steve Cohen offered residents the opportunity to weigh in on what should become of the stadium’s parking lot.
Saturday’s event comes just days after numerous Queens civic groups voiced their opposition to a casino being built on the site — which is an option lobbying records indicate Cohen is exploring — since it is parkland.
Attendees entertained the prospect of bringing something new to the area as they walked through the rotunda of the Piazza 31 Club, answering questions on sticky notes and discussing possibilities over hot dogs and sliders.
Several residents were interested in seeing some kind of green space, particularly one that would provide more waterfront access.
“They keep showing the map with the ‘50 acres [of asphalt],’ but it doesn't cover the waterfront, which we actually have,” Forest Hills resident Roman Kosinov told the Chronicle, referring to the map of the Citi Field area posted on monitors all over the room. “We would like to see more integration with the waterfront in this space.” An avid cyclist, Kosinov said he’d like to see some bike paths along the water.
Others were interested in seeing a plaza where vendors could sell food and other goods, as opposed to Corona Plaza or Main Street in Downtown Flushing, where many are not licensed to do so. “The city and the state have been struggling with where to put the street vendors,” East Elmhurst resident Tony Alarcon said. “I think it could be a good attraction.”
The word "casino" was not used by the Cohen team, though two questions offered "gaming" as a possible answer. Residents had mixed feelings about the possibility of a casino.
“I don’t gamble,” Auburndale resident Michelle Pinzon said. “It could be good if it brings jobs, but it could also change the neighborhood. So who knows if it’s a great idea.”
For Thomas Wright, who lives in Long Island City, good jobs are not enough. “I understand they're talking about potentially good paying jobs, they're saying that it will be a union project to build it, but a casino?” he said. “The last time I heard of somebody going to Atlantic City to visit the community there — I actually have never heard that.”
Jamaica Hills resident Cindy Eustdio was not necessarily opposed. “If you're telling me this is gonna be like part of a community and there's gonna be other things — restaurants, gaming, a district for everyone to just come to for entertainment — and you have shopping and things like that for everyone, then I don't have a problem with it,” she said. “If it's just a casino, we're gonna have a problem.”
Across the board, however, those in attendance said transportation and making the area more accessible to surrounding communities was the first priority.
“They have to really, wholeheartedly commit to giving transportation to this neighborhood — because it's a problem,” Eustdio said. “I was a season ticket holder, and I drove all the time. Now, I'm just starting to feel anxiety when I do it, because it's that much more traffic.”
Hollis native DJ Shug agreed. “Maybe we’ll get an easier way to get here via train,” he said. “I came via train a couple times and it's just sometimes the LIRR … it’s a pain. It’s a long and arduous walk.”
Later he added, “We definitely need some access to get here from other places and not just the 7 train.” He also said the trains should be closer to the stadium.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) said transportation is “the No. 1” question here. “We already know that the 7 train is overwhelmed. Now we're gonna build this whole new neighborhood across Seaver Way, never mind whatever gets built here,” she told the Chronicle, referring to the soccer stadium and 2,500 units of affordable housing slated for Willets Point. “They can’t just add it to the 7 train.”
But the problem still remains: the 50-acre parking lot is legally considered parkland. The state Court of Appeals ruled in 2017 that a shopping mall could not be built on the land for precisely that reason, though it said the state Legislature could alienate parkland as it sees fit. Traditionally, when that occurs, new parkland has been designated in close proximity.
Former state Sen. Tony Avella was a plaintiff in the 2017 case. He told the Chronicle he intends to sit down with Cohen to discuss the issue.“Parkland always has to be sacred,” he said. “It always has to be a sacred trust for future generations.”
“I am of the opinion that it is unfortunate that there is no state public review process, but that luckily, there's a city one,” Ramos said. With a knowing twinkle in her eye, she continued, “Someone should write a bill that would trigger it, so community feedback would be more binding than it is right now.
“The meetings and visioning sessions are great, but they're much more suggestive than they are binding.”
To Wright, whatever becomes of the Citi Field parking needs to benefit residents. “There are plans for a casino and hotel and Convention Center — that's going to bring an influx of people from outside of the community into the community,” he said. “But what's the investment that's going to be made in the community to balance that?”
CLARIFICATION
This article has been edited to clarify the context in which attendees were asked about gaming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.