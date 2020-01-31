  • January 31, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Coding club at FM library

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am

Coding club at FM library

The Fresh Meadows Library is hosting a coding club for teens and tweens interested in learning the basics of computer programming.

The club will run for eight sessions, meeting on Thursdays. It will be held from Feb. 6 until March 26, with each session running from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The club is limited to those from grades five to nine, and will teach members to maneuver the foundations of the coding world.

Members are required to attend all sessions of the program so that they can adequately grasp the material. By registering for the club, a spot will be reserved for the entire program.

Members are encouraged to bring their own laptop computer, though there is a limited number of devices available at the library, located at 193-20 Horace Harding Expy. in Fresh Meadows.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Those interested in further information or in registering may inquire at the Flushing Meadows Library at (718) 454-7272, or by visiting its site at queenslibrary.org.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am.

