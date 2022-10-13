Ahead of this Friday’s deadline, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), left, hosted a voter registration drive Tuesday afternoon at the New World Mall in Downtown Flushing.
Ung personally assisted a number of her constituents in completing their paperwork, and passed out additional forms to passersby.
“Regardless of what candidate or party you support, everyone over the age of 18 who is eligible should register to vote,” she said in a statement. “For our democracy to be effective and representative, it is important that we have involvement and participation from a large and diverse group of residents.
“In the 2020 elections, the largest increase in voter turnout was among the Asian American community, which is a promising sign that immigrant communities see the power of voting.”
Registration forms are available at Ung’s district office, located at 135-27 38 Ave., Suite 388, and can be found online at vote.nyc/page/register-vote.
