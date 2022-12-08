The office of City Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) will host a flood barrier distribution at the Our Lady of Lourdes school building, located at 92-80 220 St., on Saturday.
The event will start at 12:30 p.m. with the distribution of reserved barriers. One may make a reservation by calling Lee’s office at (718) 468-0137.
Reservations will be held until 1 p.m. From then on, barriers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees are asked to use the schoolyard entrance on Springfield Boulevard. Barriers will be limited to one per household.
