Closing loopholes in pet-cruelty law

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is co-sponsoring a bill that would make it a felony to harm a pet during the commission of a crime.

Kirby and Quigley’s Law, named after two dogs who were shot and killed by burglars during a 2016 break-in in upstate New York, would add two years to the sentence of anyone convicted of animal cruelty as part of another felony.

The bill has been a popular one in Albany, where the state Senate has passed it in past sessions. A similar version of the bill is in committee in the Assembly.

Kirby and Quigley’s Law is part of a package of proposed legislation that Addabbo has signed on to as a co-sponsor.

Other new bills include a ban on the slaughter of horses for human consumption.

The slaughter of horses for meat was banned in the U.S. by federal law 13 years ago. But a loophole permits the export of horses and horse meat for human consumption to places such as Canada, Europe and Japan.

Addabbo also is backing a new bill that would require veterinarians to warn pet owners of possible side effects when prescribing medicine and the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to issue alerts warning pet owners of extreme weather conditions.

“Animals can’t speak up for themselves when they are sick, in danger, being abused, suffering pain, or at risk of losing their lives from neglect, ignorance or cruelty,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement. “That’s why we have to speak up on their behalf.”