A 43-year-old woman fended off her attacker in an attempted rape on July 11.
The victim had been walking near 27th Avenue and 146th Street in Linden Hill when an unknown male, above, grabbed her from behind, pushed her to the ground and attempted to remove her clothing.
The perpetrator, captured on nearby surveillance footage, fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
