Approximately 30 volunteers lent a hand on Sunday afternoon as the Coastal Preservation Network hosted a cleanup of College Point’s own MacNeil Park.
Though previous cleanups at the park have centered on the waterfront, which often accumulates trash that has washed up from Flushing Bay, last weekend’s event focused on tending to the playground and the surrounding area.
Volunteers had their work cut out for them as some raked leaves while others bagged them. That cleared the way so the group could plant some daffodil bulbs along the playground, which should bloom in the coming weeks.
According to Coastal Preservation Network President Kathryn Cervino, the group filled 188 bags of leaves.
— Sophie Krichevsky
