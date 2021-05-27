The Bellerose Commonwealth Civic Association is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming cleanup.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at noon. It is anticipated to wrap up around 3 p.m.
The neighborhood organization will scoop litter along the Cross Island Parkway northbound service road from the underpass to around 86th Avenue.
“This particular stretch regularly is the unhappy recipient of various pieces of litter delivered by very inconsiderate drivers,” the group’s flier said.
Volunteers will meet at the St. Gregory’s Gregorian Hall lawn at the corner of 87th Avenue and the north service road.
All tools — rakes, bags, gloves, masks, hand sanitizer — will be provided by the Department of Sanitation.
Police or auxiliary traffic protection has been requested.
Bottled water will be provided by elected representatives.
The BCCA will provide logo T-shirts for volunteers.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3hIYS3f
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.