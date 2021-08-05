Not many find the expected conditions of the incoming Douglaston women’s shelter acceptable, so the Douglaston Civic Association is taking steps to stop the unsatisfactory plans from moving forward.
The neighborhood group has collected around 850 signatures on a petition to stop the city Department of Homeless Services shelter from coming to 243-02 Northern Blvd., the site of the former Pride of Judea.
But the petition was not created because Douglaston is unaccepting of the undomiciled women, civic President Sean Walsh said. It’s because the current plans are “inhumane.”
“That building is not very big and cannot sustain 75 people,” Walsh said, noting that the dormitory-style facility would place multiple women in bedrooms with shared bathrooms, which is a big switch from the conditions they had been offered during the pandemic: hotel rooms with one bathroom for every two individuals.
“Homeless people deserve better and the community deserves better,” Walsh continued, adding that permanent, affordable housing is a better solution. “We’ll accept the homeless, but we’re not going to take 75 people shoved into the building.”
The petition alleges that the conditions do not comply with New York State code, but a DHS spokesperson was adamant that the final plans will meet all city Department of Buildings, state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, FDNY and other oversight guidelines, as well as include adequate amenities and facilities for each client.
The promise isn’t enough for the Douglaston Civic Association, however. The group is actively engaging with legal counsel and may soon challenge the expected living conditions.
Walsh said the paperwork has not yet been filed, with the team still examining the issues and preparing the papers. He remains hopeful the mayor and city will come to a consensus with the civic before the case needs to be brought to court.
The Rev. Lindsay Lunnum, rector of the Zion Episcopal Church, also agrees that the conditions laid out for the undomiciled women are not ideal and that permanent housing would address the homelessness crisis, but she disagrees with the Douglaston Civic Association’s approach to justice. Finding warm beds and a place where these women feel safe is the priority, Lunnum said.
“People need a place to sleep today,” she said. “I would love to see the energy and resources currently being invested in fighting the shelter go toward truly advocating for [helping these women.]”
The Zion Episcopal Church lies directly across the street from the shelter, which is expected to welcome the 75 older women sometime in late 2021. Lunnum hopes that proximity, combined with the church congregates’ support for the shelter, will help the women feel welcome in the neighborhood.
Lunnum expressed concern that the petition and possible lawsuit by the civic may be a disguised effort to prevent any type of shelter from coming to Douglaston. The proposed site will be the first in the community district.
“We will see people who are different than us, but that’s not illegal,” Lunnum said. “If we allow our fears to close our hearts and minds, it will be a disaster, but it doesn’t have to be.”
