St. Gregory’s Theatre Group is gearing up for the holiday season as it prepares to welcome members of the public to its Christmas market on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for an evening of holiday cheer.
Live from the Oakroom at St. Gregory the Great Church in Bellerose, attendees can expect free musical performances and a visit from Santa. Though the event is from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Santa will only be available from 6:30 to 8.
Throughout the evening, community members will be able to purchase hot chocolate, hot dogs, baked goods, gifts for the holidays and much more from over two dozen different vendors.
