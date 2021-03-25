A Flushing pharmacist only had possession of his 2020 Porsche Taycan for three months before it was seized by the FBI.
Turns out, he paid for it by stealing from his Medicaid clients, officials said.
Robert Sabet was arrested March 17 for allegedly billing Medicare and Medicaid for expensive prescription drugs that were not needed or ordered by his clients. He is also accused of bribery.
If convicted, Sabet could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
According to the indictment, the 44-year-old alleged schemer, together with others, began submitting claims to Medicare and Medicaid for pharmaceuticals that were not eligible for reimbursement in 2016. At the time. Sabet conducted his business out of his pharmacy, Brooklyn Chemists in Marine Park. In 2019, he bought Lucky Care in Flushing. Officials said he ran his illegal trade out of both the Brooklyn and 37-20 Prince St. locations.
Sabet is accused of billing the federal healthcare programs for expensive brand-name products when he only dispensed low-cost generic versions, for refills that had not been ordered and products that were never prescribed.
The pharmacist supposedly ordered some prescriptions for resale to physicians in exchange for access to customer Medicaid and Medicare information.
The FBI calculated that four years of lies amounted to over $4,200,000.
He used nearly $100,000 of that sum to buy his luxury car, officials said.
The practice fell under investigation last summer. Sabet discovered customers were asked to verify their prescription history and directed them to tell detectives that any discrepancies were mistakes.
Investigators found text messages between Sabet and his employees discussing the location of cash used to make kickback statements.
“Billing Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary costs diverts taxpayer funds from their intended purpose of providing life-sustaining health care services to beneficiaries. Sabet’s alleged payment of bribes and kickbacks also threatens the integrity of federal health care programs. It is unacceptable when health care providers seek personal enrichment by defrauding the programs on which their patients rely,” Scott Lampert, special agent-in-charge of Health and Human Services’ New York Office of Inspector General, said in a statement.
Sabet was charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States by paying kickbacks and bribes in connection with the provision of healthcare services, and unlawfully spending the proceeds of his fraud.
