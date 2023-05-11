The Asian American Activity Center’s “Charm of Asia: May Extravaganza” was a hit last weekend as community members flooded into Downtown Flushing’s Tangram mall to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Organized in tandem the with consuls general of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, the event featured plenty of traditional performances and crafts, as well as a variety of different Asian cuisines for attendees to try.
The widely attended, two-day cultural festival was formally recognized with an official citation from Mayor Adams.
— Sophie Krichevsky
