The Poppenhusen Institute in College Point will hold its first-ever “Knitting for Fun and Charity” event this Saturday, June 18, at 12:15 p.m.
Fifteen students will receive a knitting lesson from an experienced instructor. Projects can be completed individually or as a group.
The program’s beneficiary is the Appalachian Christmas Project, a Methodist nonprofit organization based in Wheeling, WV. Each year, the group collects wrapping paper, Christmas cards, toys, school supplies, children’s clothing, blankets and of course, knitted and crocheted items for needy families in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. The class’s instructor has been involved with the ACP for several years.
According to Susan Brustman, the director of the Poppenhusen Institute, this is the first of an ongoing program to be held on Saturdays to come. The class is open to residents ages 16 and up.
As space is limited, it is requested that those interested RSVP in advance. To do so, email poppenhusen@yahoo.com or call (718) 358-0067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.