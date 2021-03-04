A World War II veteran and retired police officer is celebrating his 100th birthday Monday, and is getting a sweet surprise.
Scheduled for the eve of the milestone, Gary Inzerillo’s centennial birthday celebration was originally intended for family and friends, but has since ballooned into a neighborhood event. Honor Flight Long Island helped the family organize a car parade to Inzerillo’s New Hyde Park home to thank him for his many years of service.
“He’ll be overwhelmed,” said Patricia Gatt, one of Inzerillo’s daughters. “He’s a quiet, unassuming guy. He never brings attention to himself. He’s going to be very surprised!”
Inzerillo, the youngest of 13 children, was born March 8, 1921 to Sicilian immigrants Antonio and Christina in his family’s modest Boone, Iowa, farm dwelling. Antonio, a railroad worker, passed away a year after Inzerillo’s birth, prompting Christina to seek a fresh start in Bushwick, Brooklyn, with her remaining eight children.
The family struggled to make ends meet and the children entered the workforce at a young age. They sold newspapers, shined shoes and worked long hours in factories in the years between the Great Depression and child labor laws’ establishment. Gatt recalled her father’s persevering conservative nature as a result of his experience and how he would admonish his daughters for being wasteful.
When the U.S. entered World War II, Inzerillo and his two brothers, Tommy and Joe, entered the military service. While serving with the Army’s 164th Americale Division in the South Pacific arena, Inzerillo contracted malaria twice, nearly succumbing to the disease. Inzerillo was awarded a Bronze Star for his bravery during the war, though Gatt said her father has never spoken about the incident that earned him the medal, and probably never will.
All three brothers returned home after the war, but continued to serve the country — Tommy became a post office employee and his brothers joined the NYPD. Inzerillo was assigned to the 81st Precinct in Brooklyn as a warrant officer on the night shift, which at the time was a treacherous beat. While out on the job in 1951, he met his soulmate, Ann Marie Calise, whom he married the following year. The pair moved to Howard Beach in 1959, where they raised their three daughters: Linda (Cavallaro), Debbi (O’Keefe) and Pat (Gatt).
Inzerillo served in the force until 1973 and moved to New Hyde Park 13 years later. He and Ann Marie will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary on April 12.
“I can’t believe the outpouring of love and support for my dad. My sisters and I never expected it,” said Gatt. “With all the healing our country needs now, we are so heartened to see people wanting to come out together simply as Americans to honor an American hero. We will all set our opinions aside for this short, nonpolitical event to join together to wish a 100-year-old man who gave so much to others a ‘Happy Birthday’ in a simple, joyous celebration of life and to show our love for other veterans who sacrificed and served our country. That’s a very beautiful thing.”
The group will assemble at Michael J Tully Park on Evergreen Avenue at 10 a.m. and head to Inzerillo’s home, a quarter of a mile away. A short, socially distanced ceremony will follow, featuring posters and balloons, singers and a confetti cannon. The FDNY, NYPD, VVA Chapter 32, VFW, DAR, American Legion, Rolling Thunder, Girl and Boy Scouts of America, elected officials and other veterans groups will attend the event.
Those interested in joining the car parade can contact Honor Flight Long Island Vice President Roger Kilfoil at (631) 766-3296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.