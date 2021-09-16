Community Board 11 members were wary of approving a cell phone monopole extension in Fresh Meadows, but ultimately did so Sept. 13 after the chairperson introduced some caveats to the application.
Cell phone providers Crown, AT&T, T-Mobile and Dish were granted permission to extend their tower at 183-01 Horace Harding Expy., as long as they promised to beautify its base with flowers and planters, improve maintenance response to vandalism and restrict access from vandals to the pole.
Despite the conditions, 13 members of CB 11 voted against the application and three chose to abstain. Many raised concerns that radiation from the pole would harm residents of the area.
“There is widespread belief that monopoles may pose a health risk to people due to nonionizing radio emissions, a radio frequency energy that these poles produce,” said Christine Haider, chairperson of the East Flushing Zoning Committee, who lives just six blocks from the site. Haider added that there is no proof that the emissions cause cancer, but there is also no proof that they are safe, either.
The Horace Harding Expressway monopole’s radiation falls within less than 10 percent of the allowed amount that the Federal Communications Commission allows to be broadcast, District Manager Joe Marziliano said.
According to the providers’ representatives, the tower needs to be extended because cell phone service is being blocked by the neighboring six-story Courtyard by Marriott hotel. The blockage is so bad that customers cannot access service if they are indoors or inside a vehicle. The tower would need to be extended so that it is higher than any neighboring buildings.
Applicant consultant Chris Fisher said he had approached the hotel about moving the monopole to the top of the hotel, rather than on ground level, but the owners were not interested in the partnership.
CB 11 Chairperson Michael Budabin said he’d be happy to engage with the hotel to continue pursing its rooftop as an option.
“They’re a member of our community, as well, and if they’re not engaging, I think it’s worthwhile for us to try and communicate with them and get some information from them as to why,” said Budabin before making a motion to approve the application with the three caveats, all of which related to the appearance of the monopole.
“I think everyone would think the hotel would be a better location, but absent that, from my perspective anyway, I would agree the pole is ugly. When it’s taller it gets a little bit uglier,” Budabin continued.
Budabin went on to state that the need for cell phone service is not a luxury, but a necessity, especially during the pandemic when so many individuals began working from home. The insufficient service being broadcast by the monopole is not acceptable for the board’s constituents, he said.
The board ultimately approved the extension with the chairperson’s amendments after 26 members voted in its favor.
