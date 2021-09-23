Crowds enjoyed fireworks under the glow of the harvest moon Sept. 18.
The Flushing Development Center hosted its annual day-long celebration, the Mid-Autumn Festival, Saturday at Kissena Corridor Park.
The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated in many Asian communities and is known as the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival.
It is a time for families to reunite and celebrate. This year, Jupiter was also visible in the night sky.
There was kite flying, musical performances, a moon cake-eating contest and a parade down Main Street in the hours leading up the explosive grand finale.
