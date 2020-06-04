With commencement ceremonies across the country postponed or switching to virtual conduction during the pandemic, Queens College took the extra step to celebrate its 2020 graduates by creating a special digital booklet, complete with speeches from prestigious alumni and community figures.
“Since we are not able to physically ‘come together’ this month, we are providing all of you — the 2020 Graduating Class — with a special digital book that recognizes your achievements. It will serve as a keepsake and provide well-deserved recognition for what you have accomplished,” a special message from interim President William Tramontano reads on the first of the 58-page booklet. Tramontano said that he joins the 9,904-member class in graduating from the college this May as his time as interim president comes to a close — former Howard University professor Frank Wu will assume the permanent role effective July 1.
“Always remember the motto of Queens College, ‘We learn so that we may serve,’” Tramontano continued. “You now join the wide circle of Queens College alums who have come before you and contributed much to our greater society. Now it is your turn. Given everything you have overcome already, I know you’re fully prepared to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”
The names of all the graduates were printed in the booklet, as well as congratulatory videos from City University of New York Chancellor Félix Matos Rodr’guez, U.S Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and state Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. Rep. Adiano Espaillat, an alumnus of the college, also shared a message, stating, “During these challenging times, the innovation and industriousness of your generation will revitalize our communities and economy. Your education at Queens College prepares you to thrive in the next steps of your lives — be it in a new career, a role in public service, or the beginnings of higher education.”
The booklet was released May 28, the date the physical commencement was scheduled to have taken place. Additionally, the college hosted its annual Senior Toast through its Instagram account, which shared graduates’ favorite memories from their time at the school.
“I almost dropped out twice. I laughed a lot, I cried a lot, and I learned a lot. School is a vehicle to reach one’s goals,” shared graduate Rasheed Morshed, thanking the college for the knowledge and experience he gained.
