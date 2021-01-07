Flushing resident Irving Goldstein’s 100th birthday was celebrated by the “Today Show” on Dec. 31.
The news show teams up with Smucker’s to spotlight viewers turning 100 or older every morning and feature the birthday person’s photograph on a jam jar.
A World War II veteran, Goldstein served as a staff sergeant, flew over Normandy on D-Day and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
To recognize his bravery on behalf of the French people, the French consulate bestowed the Legion of Honor onto Goldstein in September. It is the highest honor for a non-French citizen.
Goldstein lives in a Flushing assisted living facility, where he writes a comedy column for a newsletter. He has six grandchildren.
— Katherine Donlevy
