On Friday, Feb. 28, state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) and Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) announced the introduction of “Yu Gwan-Sun’s Law.” The bills for their respective chambers would add the study of the history and importance of the human rights activist for which they are named, as well as her contributions, as part of the March 1st Movements in New York public schools.
The March 1st Movements celebrate Korean’s national independence from Japanese imperialistic colonialism on March 1, 1919. Gwan-Sun was a renowned independence and human rights activist, and a long-revered figure in Korea for her peaceful demonstrations in support of freedom and against colonialism. She was jailed for her protests and her refusal to give the Japanese government information about fellow independence seekers, and eventually died at age 17 in prison from injuries sustained from torture.
Though a household name in her home country, Gwan-Sun’s rising historical stature has continued to grow steadily worldwide — she has been hailed as “Korea’s Joan of Arc” and was honored by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.
“Yu Gwan-Sun is a truly singular figure in world history, and I believe her achievements and legacy are of universal importance, representing timeless values worthy of being studied,” Kim said at the announcement. “She herself was only a teenager when she helped lead the fight for freedom and dignity in the face of overwhelming odds, making it all the more relevant that students today, over a century later, have the chance to learn about her struggle against oppression and injustice.”
Known as A09844 in the state Assembly and S07907 in the Senate, the bill would require the instruction on the importance of Gwan-Sun and her contributions as a globally recognized human rights activist for students in grades 9 through 12.
“More than ever our young people need heroes for inspiration and motivation, and Yu Gwan-Sun absolutely fits the bill as an incredible young woman who transformed Korea and the world in her brief time on earth,” Liu said at the Feb. 28 announcement. “Her story will teach New York’s school kids about Korea’s struggle for freedom and independence as well as how individual courage and perseverance can alter the course of world history. It would be difficult to find a more shining example to encourage our children to follow.”
The bill sits in the state Assembly Education Committee, which Kim serves on, and the Senate Committee on New York City Education, which Liu chairs. It would become effective July 1 if passed and signed by Gov. Cuomo.
“Yu Gwan-Sun is a Korean icon who fought for, and eventually gave her life in the name of human rights. Her story is an important one for the Korean people, and one that deserves to be told here in New York. Our state is a melting pot, and our curriculum should reflect that. The more diversity we can incorporate into our history programs, the more well-rounded and inclusive our student body will be,” state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), also a member of the Committee on New York City Education, told the Chronicle.
