This Sunday not only marked another Mother’s Day for Luisa Ceci Jacobson, but also her 100th birthday, and she was joined by her Bayside Hills neighbors, elected officials and 111th Precinct officers to celebrate.
“A huge socially-distanced cheer for Louise Ceci Jacobson who is 100 years young on this beautiful Mother’s Day,” state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) said in a tweet. “Grandma Louie, you’ll get your hugs at a party later this year, maybe with your first great-grand!”
A car parade traveled down 219th Street in Jacobson’s honor, complete with signs, horn-honking and “Happy Birthday” cheers.
“She’s a very accomplished individual who has been a pillar for her family and her community,” Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said in a statement.
According to Grodenchik’s office, Jacobson was born in Vallacorsa, Italy, where she made history as the first woman in the town to attend college. She started at the University of Rome, and later attended the University of Southern California and Hunter College.
She speaks English, Spanish and Italian fluently and taught language at city and Long Island schools. She has four children and six grandchildren.
“I was born three months before women had the right to vote,” Grodenchik’s office credits Jacobson with once saying. “Women have made progress in this world, that’s for sure. It’s not a man’s world anymore; it’s becoming a woman’s world.”
